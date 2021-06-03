Georgia prosecutor drops charges in 2017 triple slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man jailed since 2017 in the slayings of a Georgia couple and their grandson. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins says there was insufficient evidence to try Roger Lee Owens after a witness’s story changed and a knife police initially said Owens dropped was later found to have belonged to one of the victims. Owens was charged with murder a few months after Carson and Vondell Holliman were found fatally shot inside their home along with their adult grandson, Christopher Holliman. Police suspected they were victims of a botched home invasion. Owens was released from jail Friday. His attorneys did not immediately return phone and email messages.