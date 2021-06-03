Fundraising efforts resume for Rescued and Redeemed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After COVID stalled their efforts, a local group is starting to raise money again to provide a home for sex trafficking victims.

Rescued and Redeemed has a booth at a local garage sale in Eau Claire that started Thursday.

People could either directly donate to the group or enter a raffle to win gardening items, with the raffle proceeds going to the nonprofit.

Co-founder Sali Bluse said they're still in the beginning stages of their fundraising efforts, but they hope to either build a facility, or more realistically, rent a building to provide a restoration home for victims.

"We'll have equine therapy. We'll have swimming. We'll have all kinds of things that they can learn like how to cook and just be loved like they haven't felt ever in their life. We're going to help them find jobs. We're going to help them find education," Bluse said.

Rescued and Redeemed will be at the garage sale on Clay Street again Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The nonprofit is also having a clothing fund drive from now until September 20th where items donated will be brought to Savers Thrift Store, then Savers will donate 20 cents for every pound of clothing given.

Clothing donations can be dropped off at 2117 Bordeaux Court in Eau Claire, 324 South State Street in Chippewa Falls, or during the garage sale.

They'll also have a Motorcycle FUNDRide on September 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Click/tap here to go to the website of Rescued and Redeemed.