Eau Claire Health Department introduces anti-vape campaign

EAU CLAIRE, WQOW- Eau Claire County is introducing a new anti-vaping campaign meant to spread awareness about the dangers of the practice, and prevent people from trying it.

Starting Wednesday, June 2, the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention released four short videos to spread awareness about the dangers of vaping. The videos include basic education about vaping, the risks, and how to teach kids about it. The aim is to provide the community with resources for prevention and education, as well as help people quit.

With almost 18 percent of local high schoolers reporting they use of some form of vape in the last 30 days, Amanda Davis, a school consultant with the alliance, feels like this is needed information, especially in our area.

"I think there are so many different prevention efforts and intervention efforts because we are seeing it as an increase issue for our youth that we're taking multiple means of trying to address it," Davis said.

The county has seen an increase in vaping and e-cigarette usage by 142 percent in area high school students since 2015, according to the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior survey.

More information and other resources can be found at www.getinvolvedasap.org