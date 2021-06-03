Eau Claire friends brew up podcast ‘Taproom Travelers’

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There really isn't anything better than hanging out with your buddy and shooting the breeze over a few cold ones. It's universal. And now two local friends, who have been doing just that, are letting everyone else in on it.

Meet Landon and Troy. They call themselves the Taproom Travelers.

"Landon is the steak, I'm just the sizzle here," said Troy. "He's the one that keeps us together and I'm just like 'I've had a weird sour beer - we must drink it!'"

They're just two regular guys that travel together to - you guessed it - drink beer.

They've been to nearly 60 breweries just together. But they wouldn't consider themselves experts.

"We happen to know more about beer than the average person, not to say by any means that we are experts." Troy said. "We're just two dads drinking beer in the backyard but really getting fussy about them."

And now they're sharing their love of craft beer with the masses. They've started a podcast, a vlog, and have gained a following on Instagram, all focused on what they're sipping on. But they do have a goal behind it all.

"If you think about pre-prohibition there were thousands of breweries and every town had their one that everyone would go to, and that is what we are trying to do: to get back to that." Troy told News 18.

"And there is actual people behind it," added Landon. "Everything that we do is informing people that there is a person behind the beer that you are drinking. They are real life people. "

So if you are out enjoying a pint at any local spot but don't know what to order - don't be afraid to just ask them.

