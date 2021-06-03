Dunn Co. Humane Society offering ‘Seuss-tastic’ promotion for adopt-a-cat month

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - If you've been thinking of adding a cat to your home, now might be the best time because June is adopt-a-cat month. At the Dunn County Humane Society, kennel manager Jamie Wagner said they have cats of all ages and personalities ready for someone to bring them home.



As we reported, many of these cats were found abandoned in April, but now these cats are ready to be adopted and the humane society is giving them out at a reduced price.

The Seuss-tastic adoption promotion is running throughout the month of June in honor of those cats found in rural Dunn County who have since been given Dr. Seuss character names. The adoption fee is now $35, half the usual price, with Wagner saying there are benefits to having a cat in your life.

"They're just entertaining," she said. "They're just such fun critters and they love to have fun and they enrich your life in so many ways."

As of Thursday, there are 25 Dr. Seuss cats available at the humane society as well as many others that are looking for a home. You do not have to be a Dunn County resident to adopt a cat from them.



The first step if you're interested in adopting is to fill out the application, which can be found by clicking here.