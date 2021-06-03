DNR increases capacity at State Parks

MADISON (WKOW) -- With summer right around the corner, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is increasing outdoor capacities for events, activities and outdoor facilities.

Volunteer group sizes, outdoor-only concession activities, outdoor group campsites and open-air shelters and amphitheaters are all increasing to maximum capacity.

Special event group sizes will increase to a capacity of 350 people.

Services and facilities are now open and available to the public, including camping, bathroom facilities, dump/waste station facilities, accessible cabins, drive-up window service, concessions and firewood, and open-air shelters/amphitheaters.

Annual park admission passes can be purchased online, over the phone by calling local properties directly, through open drive-up windows or at properties via self-registration stations.