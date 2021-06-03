Danish military to lease electric training planes as a trial

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish defense ministry says it will lease two electric trainer airplanes as a test, adding that it is the first country in the world to do so. The single-engine, two-seater Pipistrel Velis Electro is an electric-powered Slovenian light aircraft intended primarily for training use. It will complement the Danish air force’s current training aircraft, the Saab T-17 Supporter, which is used for school flights and maintenance training flights. The noise level of the plane corresponds to that of a normal conversation, the ministry said in a statement Thursday.