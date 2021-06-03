Chi-Hi softball stops North, other Thursday highlights

Chi-Hi softball stops North, other Thursday highlightsNew
(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores
High school softball
Chippewa Falls 5, Eau Claire North 2
Hudson 11, Eau Claire Memorial 1 (6 innings)
Altoona 13, Stanley-Boyd 3 (5 innings)
Somerset 11, Saint Croix Central 1
Cumberland 10, Ladysmith 0 (5 innings)
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 4, Eleva-Strum 1
Neillsville 8, Gilman 5
Prescott 9, Ellsworth 5
Greenwood/Loyal 15, Owen-Withee 0 (4 innings)
Cochrane-Fountain City 9, Independence/Gilmanton 2
High school baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 8, River Falls 3
Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 3
Greenwood 12, Owen-Withee 1 (5 innings)
Fall Creek 2, Eau Claire Regis 1 (8 innings) - Logan Gilles (FC): walk-off sac fly
Bloomer 4, Spooner 3
Blair-Taylor 31, Lincoln 4 (5 innings) - Wildcats hit three grand slams
Baldwin-Woodville 7, Somerset 4
Osseo-Fairchild 16, Cadott 6 (5 innings)
High school girls soccer
Somerset 8, Baldwin-Woodville 1
Eau Claire North 2, Chippewa Falls 0
Regis/McDonell 5, Mauston 0