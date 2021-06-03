Skip to Content

Chi-Hi softball stops North, other Thursday highlights

(WQOW) - Thursday's local scores

High school softball

Chippewa Falls 5, Eau Claire North 2

Hudson 11, Eau Claire Memorial 1 (6 innings)

Altoona 13, Stanley-Boyd 3 (5 innings)

Somerset 11, Saint Croix Central 1

Cumberland 10, Ladysmith 0 (5 innings)

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 4, Eleva-Strum 1

Neillsville 8, Gilman 5

Prescott 9, Ellsworth 5

Greenwood/Loyal 15, Owen-Withee 0 (4 innings)

Cochrane-Fountain City 9, Independence/Gilmanton 2

High school baseball

Eau Claire Memorial 8, River Falls 3

Hudson 5, Chippewa Falls 3

Greenwood 12, Owen-Withee 1 (5 innings)

Fall Creek 2, Eau Claire Regis 1 (8 innings) - Logan Gilles (FC): walk-off sac fly

Bloomer 4, Spooner 3

Blair-Taylor 31, Lincoln 4 (5 innings) - Wildcats hit three grand slams

Baldwin-Woodville 7, Somerset 4

Osseo-Fairchild 16, Cadott 6 (5 innings)

High school girls soccer

Somerset 8, Baldwin-Woodville 1

Eau Claire North 2, Chippewa Falls 0

Regis/McDonell 5, Mauston 0

