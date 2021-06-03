Central American groups found regional anti-corruption body

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Ten civic groups and transparency organizations have launched a joint regional anti-corruption body covering Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The groups say they created the Northern Central America Center Against Corruption and Impunity because they encountered common challenges such as efforts by governments to weaken anti-corruption investigators, prosecutors and judges. The center will seek to carry out investigations and legal work as well as propose reforms. Manfredo Marroquín heads the Transparency International affiliate in Guatemala. He says that “anti-corruption mechanisms are being dismantled, and there have been legal reforms that benefit those who are corrupt.” White House Special Envoy Ricardo Zúñiga attended the launch of the new center.