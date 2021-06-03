Celebrating Dairy Month after turbulent year for farmers

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - June is Dairy Month, something to celebrate here in America's Dairyland. It's also a time to better understand the dairy industry.

As the economy shifted with the onset of the pandemic, so did the dairy market. According to Chippewa County Agriculture educator Jerry Clark, farmers were no longer sending milk to schools last spring, a big loss in revenue for many farmers.

But with government financial assistance and the price of milk at times rising, many farmers bounced back by the end of 2020. Clark said this year, prices have continued to fluctuate, but the big struggle is with the rising cost in feed for cows.



Despite the struggle to be profitable, Clark said dairy farmers are largely optimistic, especially as schools and restaurants re-open.

"Some of the hardest farmers in the country are dairy farmers, simply because of the demand," Clark said. "The cow doesn't take a break, that cow needs to be milked two to three times a day, needs to be fed, watered and cared for and farmers do an excellent job of that."

Clark said you may see the price of milk or ice cream go up or down based a lot of reasons such as demand shifts, and even if a weather event lowers production.