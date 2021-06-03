Arizona broadcaster Brenly taking time off after comment

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster Bob Brenly is stepping away from the booth over the next week after facing backlash for an on-air comment about New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s headwear. Brenly, working for Bally Sports Arizona, made the remark during the Diamondbacks’ 6-5, 10-inning win Tuesday night in Arizona. Brenly said he was pretty sure the durag Stroman was wearing was the same one Tom Seaver used to wear when he pitched for the Mets. Stroman responded on Twitter, referring to the comments as having racist undertones.