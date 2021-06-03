Another shot at isolated storms before the heat wave

We're already on the warm up train Thursday and the tracks lead to dangerous heat and potentially rewriting some history.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with temps climbing into the mid 80s. There will be a nice southwest breeze at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers or thunderstorms in the later evening. Showers will be brief and light and there is no severe threat. Most showers will pop in the late evening.

Then, the heat and humidity really get going. Dew points slowly climb through the weekend as surface high pressure taps into the Gulf moisture and transports those muggy feels into the upper Midwest.

Potential record breaking heat will come our way Saturday with high temperatures heading towards the mid 90s. If we can get above 92 degrees, we'll break a high temperatures record for June 5th.

Heat indices will feel like they're in the mid to upper 90s all weekend and those sensitive to heat will need to be careful this weekend. Stay hydrated, takes breaks, and listen to your body.

We average 10 days where we get to or above 90 over the course of the summer month. We'll try to take 3 of those 10 this weekend.