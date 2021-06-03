10,000 volunteers drop out; Tokyo Olympics open in 50 days

TOKYO (AP) — About 10,000 of 80,000 unpaid volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics have told organizers they will not participate when the games open on July 23. Organizers say some dropped out because of worries about COVID-19. Few volunteers are expected to be vaccinated since most will not have contact with athletes or other key personnel. Only about 2-3% of Japan’s general population has been fully vaccinated. Unpaid volunteers are a key workforce in running the Olympics and save organizers millions of dollars in salaries. Volunteers typically get a uniform, meals on the day they work, and have daily commuting costs covered.