You Ask, We Answer: Is the city behind on fire inspections due to the pandemic?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In Wednesday's edition of "You Ask, We Answer," one viewer asked, "is the city behind on fire inspections due to the pandemic? And if they are, are buildings more at risk of going up in flames?"

During the pandemic, Eau Claire fire crews did get a little behind on inspections due to buildings being closed, but they are back on track now.

Fire personnel conduct about 5,000 fire inspections at least once a year on commercial properties and apartments with three or more units.

Officials said when they do an inspection, they make sure that exits are properly marked and that nothing is blocking them.

They also make sure that carbon monoxide detectors and smoke alarms are working and that the building has fire extinguishers.

"When we do identify a violation of the fire code when we're out doing fire inspections, our primary goal is to educate both the occupants of the building and the owners of the building and try to get that building or occupancy into compliance as soon as possible," said Eau Claire Deputy Fire Chief Allyn Bertrang.

When checking the circuit breaker panel, fire personnel said there should be a clear space of three feet above, below, in front of and beside the panel.