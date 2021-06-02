Woman sentenced for theft from veteran

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - An area woman accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a resident of a veterans home was ordered to pay restitution Wednesday.



Chippewa County Judge Benjamin Lane sentenced Nola Tyrrell to 30 days in jail, followed by probation. Restitution and other charges total more than $44,560.

Tyrrell, from Wheeler, worked at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls. Police say she initially denied using the victim's debit card, but later admitted using it at ATM's, stores, gas stations and the casino in Turtle Lake.