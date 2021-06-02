WIAA begins to reveal baseball, softball, soccer brackets

STEVENS POINT (WQOW) - Wisconsin high school teams are beginning to learn their postseason assignments.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association released some regional baseball, softball and girls soccer brackets Wednesday evening.

You can find baseball brackets here

You can find softball brackets here

You can find soccer brackets here

Baseball regionals begin Thursday, June 10, for Divisions 2-4. Division 1 teams begin the postseason on Tuesday, June 15.

This year's Division 1 quarterfinals will be held at Herr-Baker Stadium in Fond du Lac. All divisions will complete semifinals and championship games at Fox Cities Stadium. More information is available here

Softball regionals begin on Wednesday, June 9 for Division 2-5. Division 1 teams will begin postseason play on Monday, June 14.

The state tournament will be held June 28-30 at Bay Port High School and UW-Green Bay. More information is available here

Soccer regionals begin on Tuesday. The state tournament will be held June 24-25 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

More information is available here