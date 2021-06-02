Skip to Content

WATCH: ECPD shares shocking video of pedestrians nearly hit by speeding car

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire Police are hoping some breathtaking video will help them get in touch with a driver who nearly hit three people over the weekend on Brackett Avenue.

The video above is from May 29 at 11:50 p.m.

Witnesses told police the driver was going at least 70 mph in a gray or silver older Pontiac Grand Prix. The license plate is not known.

If you have any information you are asked to call the communications center at 715-839-4972 or Crime Stoppers at 715-874-8477.

