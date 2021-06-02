UWEC’s Conlin inducted into USTFCCCA Hall of Fame

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Another Blugolds coach will forever be remembered as a hall of famer.

UW-Eau Claire Track and Field throwing coach Paul Conlin was recently inducted into the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Conlin's resume as a thrower is impressive, winning four WIAC shot put championships, three NCAA championships and five All-American honors at UW-Platteville. He has since spent the last 25 years as a throwing coach for the Blugolds, his proudest accomplishment.

"Seeing the growth and then somehow thinking maybe perhaps I'm a small part of some of that and their life story, that's pretty meaningful to me," Conlin said.

Conlin was inducted into UW-Platteville's Hall of Fame in 2010, but said the national induction is extra special.

"It's really quite an honor, and I think really humbling to be considered as one of the best in Division III track and field," Conlin said. "I never ever thought I would be here, it wasn't something I contemplated while I was in school. I just wanted to do the best that I could."

Conlin says he doesn't know what's next for him beyond coaching, but he looks forward to helping new and returning students continue to grow as athletes.