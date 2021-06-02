Utah girls 9 and 4 uninjured after taking car, hitting truck

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (AP) — Police say two Utah girls 9 and 4 were uninjured after they took a car and crashed into a tractor trailer as they tried to drive to California for a beach vacation. Police say the truck driver was also unhurt in the crash, which happened early Wednesday when the 9-year-old driver swerved into the path of the truck on highway frontage road. She later told police they wanted to drive to California for a beach vacation. KUTV reports the parents were asleep when the girls took the car and were awakened when police told them about the crash. Both girls were wearing seatbelts.