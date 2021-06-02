US soldiers mistakenly raid Bulgarian sunflower oil factory

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The owner of a sunflower oil factory in Bulgaria has accused U.S. soldiers of illegally storming his facility during a NATO military exercise last month. Swift Response 2021 was a multinational exercise held across Estonia, Bulgaria and Romania and involving more than 7,000 paratroopers. The U.S. Army says that members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade simulated seizing and securing a decommissioned air base in southern Bulgaria by clearing bunkers and other structures. On May 11, American soldiers entered and cleared a building next to the airfield that they thought was part of the training area but turned out to be a private business. The U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria apologized to the business and its employees.