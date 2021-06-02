UN tribunal for Lebanon may fold due to funding crisis

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.N.-backed tribunal investigating the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri says it is facing a severe funding crisis, and without immediate assistance will not be able to operate beyond July. Wednesday’s announcement by the Special Tribunal for Lebanon came as the country is going through its worst economic crisis in its modern history, mainly caused by decades of widespread corruption and mismanagement. The Valentine’s Day 2005 truck bombing on Beirut’s seafront that killed former prime minister Hariri and 21 others and injured 226 sparked huge protests against Syria, which was widely seen as culpable. Damascus denied involvement.