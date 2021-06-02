Trump Justice Dept. seized phone records of 4 NYT reporters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump Justice Department secretly obtained the phone records of four New York Times reporters as part of a leak investigation. That’s according to a report by the newspaper and a statement from the Justice Department on Wednesday. It is the third instance in the last month in which a news media organization has disclosed that federal authorities seized the records of its journalists in an effort to identify sources for national security stories published during the Trump administration. President Joe Biden has said he would not allow the Justice Department to continue the practice.