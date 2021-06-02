Trempealeau County man dies after hitting deer with motorcycle

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Trempealeau County man died in the hospital after hitting a deer with his motorcycle.

It happened at 8:52 p.m. on June 1 on County Road O near Herman Road in the town of Hale. That is north of Whitehall.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, Gary Heath, 74, of Hale, was north on County Road O when he hit a deer and was thrown from his motorcycle.

He was flown to an area hospital where he died.

According to authorities he was not wearing a helmet.