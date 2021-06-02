Storm leaves 3 dead, displaces hundreds in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A tropical storm has left at least three people dead and displaced hundreds of villagers in the southern and central Philippines, where it triggered floods and landslides. Forecasters say the storm Choi-wan was southwest of central Masbate province on Wednesday with sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 90 kph (56 mph). They say it was moving northwestward and may weaken as it blows toward the South China Sea on Thursday. At least three people died, including a 14-year-old villager who rushed with her father to a riverbank to rescue their farm animals in intense rain but were swept away by strong currents. The father remains missing. About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year.