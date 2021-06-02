Stay cool, stay hydrated, stay aware for Heat Awareness Day in Wisconsin.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Now that we're in meteorological summer, temperatures are climbing and the risk of heat-related illnesses along with it.

Gov. Tony Evers, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging residents to recognize heat sickness signs and symptoms as a part of Heat Awareness Day.

Over 600 people alone last year received emergency care related to heat in Wisconsin.

That's why health officials are asking people to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay aware.

Summer fun is upon us, but summer fun can quickly turn into summer sweltering.. And along with it, an emergency room visit.

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat cramps and sunburns are all heat-related illnesses.

"Heat stroke, your body temperature is high, 103 degrees or higher, your skin is red, hot, dry, sometimes damp, nausea, vomiting headache, dizziness, cramping. You can pass-out, get that person out of the heat, get them cooled down, do not give the person anything to drink," said Steve Gessert, an urgent care nurse practitioner with Marshfield Medical Center.

According to health experts, giving liquids to someone actively having heat stroke is not safe, due to the fact they're not fully conscious.

But if someone is having a bout of heat exhaustion, water is more helpful than harmful.

"Give them cool wash cloths, ice packs, in this situation you can get somebody some water-you want to follow up in a clinic or hospital if things worsen," said Gessert.

If you begin to have cramps and feel the skin start to burn, emergency management says get somewhere cool fast.

"If you're unable to be at home or in a cooling place go to a public building just to get out of the heat for a few minutes," said Tyler Esh, Eau Claire County's Emergency Management Coordinator.

Public buildings in Eau Claire are not designated cooling centers until temperatures rise above 100 degrees.

This year, health experts are more worried about sun-related illnesses than ever.

"Getting over the COVID crisis that we had, they're anxious to get outside and enjoy the weather, most of the time when people have the symptoms early on-it's the fact that they're just outside for too long periods of time and not thinking about anything else. Most of these symptoms can be avoided if you just hydrate, limit the amount of time in the heat and use common sense," said Gessert.

"Don't overwork yourself, don't overexert yourself outside, because heat related emergencies are medical issues," said Esh.

Certain groups are more susceptible to heat illnesses, they are most frequent among people 65 years old and older.

Officials say in these high temps to have an emergency action plan to get vulnerable subjects to cooler locations.