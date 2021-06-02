Safety tips to help you prepare before weekend heat wave

When it comes to any extreme, preparation is key. The next weather threat is a heat wave, which is defined as a streak of at least 3 days with highs at or above 90 degrees.

The latest forecast continues to have Friday through Sunday meeting this threshold. Make sure you have enough water and perhaps make sure your ice tray is full. The best way to avoid heat sickness is by staying hydrated, which means drinking water even before you're thirsty. Note that beverages with caffeine, sugar, or alcohol actually cause dehydration. Make sure you have a way to stay cool.

Check that your A/C and fans are working properly if you haven't done so already, and if you need to buy new ones before the heat hits. For one, the stock of these items will diminish quickly once it starts. The second main reason is that you don't want to be working to install something when it's very hot.

If you have to work outside, try to find breaks and drink plenty of water (yes, it's worth mentioning that part again). Do your best to not work as hard during the hottest part of the day in the afternoon.

If you do not have A/C, do your best to stay in the shade and in a well-ventilated area with windows open and use fans to both aim air at people and circulate the air in and out.

The best thing you can do to prevent heat illness is to find ways to recharge your body by giving your body's cooling system a break. Even an hour in an air-conditioned store or public building will give your body time to take a break at trying to cool you down.

Other things you can do include pools, sprinklers, or even taking a cool shower or bath. A cool shower/bath is a good way to cool off if you are experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion.

If symptoms for you or someone else reach the heat stroke level, it has become a medical emergency and you should call 9-1-1.

Highs today did climb to 80 in many spots, especially south and west of Eau Claire. Humidity still wasn't much of a factor and it will be comfortable again tonight before it slowly rises.

We'll be feeling humid by Friday when highs first are expected to hit 90+ and the dew points will keep rising from there. Expect dew points in the mid to upper 60s and perhaps even low 70s at times this weekend and into early next week.

This will make Saturday and Sunday feel like it's the middle to upper 90s with the heat index.

There remains small chances for scattered showers and possibly storms tonight and again tomorrow, but after that we'll be dry and mostly sunny through the expected heat wave.

Slight chances return early next week and it's those rain chances and increased cloud cover that keeps temps below 90, but the humidity will remain for a bit.