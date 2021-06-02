Ronaldo wants US court to dismiss Vegas rape hush-money case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than a decade after soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo paid $375,000 to hush a Nevada woman’s claim that he raped her in Las Vegas, new allegations about cyber hacking, document theft and attorney misconduct are being raised to block the woman’s bid for more money. Lawyers for the star of Italian team Juventus and Portugal’s national team want a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed after reports of the 2009 encounter became public, and to punish the woman’s attorney for soliciting allegedly stolen documents to launch the case in 2018. The woman’s attorney, Leslie Mark Stovall, didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages about the allegations.