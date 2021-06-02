Rob Scott holds first meeting with Memorial football

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Rob Scott shook dozens of hands Wednesday afternoon as he met many of his Eau Claire Memorial football players, parents and coaches.

The Old Abes new head football coach held an introductory meeting at the high school gymnasium to discuss summer workout plans and program goals.

"I could not be more excited to be here," said Scott, who previously served as associate head coach at Superior High School.

Memorial will begin offseason weight lifting and agility work on Monday. Scott said the team will participate in UW-Eau Claire's 7-on-7 passing league in addition to gathering for contact days issued by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Scott said he won't tear down Memorial schematically, but will instead polish what is present and build on it.

Outside of that, a top priority for Scott is connecting people.

"People building and relationships and program development, it's endless," Scott said. "This is all about giving our kids the best possible experience we can give them."