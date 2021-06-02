Prosecutors want more time for federal trial in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors are asking a judge for more time to prepare for the federal trial of four former police officers facing civil rights charges in George Floyd’s death. They’re calling the case unusual and complex due in part to the sheer volume of evidence. Last month, a federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao for allegedly violating Floyd’s rights. Chauvin is also charged in a separate indictment alleging he violated the rights of a 14-year-old boy in 2017. Prosecutors say they have tens of thousands of pages of evidence and hundreds of gigabytes of data. Defense attorneys have not objected to a possible delay. A federal trial date hasn’t been set.