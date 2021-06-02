Nunes reflecting and looking forward as Alice in Dairyland

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls native Julia Nunes is set to begin her second term as Alice in Dairyland after the finals for selecting a new Alice were cancelled due to the pandemic.



Nunes is about to become the 74th Alice in Dairyland as her term as 73rd ends in July. It's the first time someone has served two consecutive terms in this role.

"In the winter they asked if I'd stay on for an additional year, which was something I had no clue was gonna happen, it was completely unexpected and it's the opportunity of a lifetime how do I turn that down?," Nunes said.

The Alice in Dairyland program began in 1948, and it serves to promote Wisconsin's agricultural industry like mink, ginseng, cranberries and of course, dairy.

Nunes said the past year was a challenge, going between her work on the road to staying home on her parents Chippewa Falls dairy farm, but the change was also rewarding.

"I got to try and do new things on social media," she said. "And kind of show people a different side of myself and Alice in Dairyland."

One thing she really enjoyed doing last year was recording a video tour of her the family farm.

"And showcasing why I am passionate about agriculture and showcasing my family because they're the ones that instilled in me this passion for agriculture and the dairy industry," Nunes said.

And this year she is hoping to get back to the usual Alice in Dairyland responsibilities.

"I'm just really excited to get out and meet people and see people because a lot of fun of being Alice in Dairyland is meeting different people," she said.

Nunes said that she first met Alice in Dairyland when she was 10, and that as a kid growing up on a farm, she admired her and what she represents.

"Agriculture is something that's very important here in Wisconsin and I love to share my experiences with anyone and everyone that I can," she said.

Nunes will continue in her role until July 2022 when a new Alice will take on the role.