EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Residents of an Eau Claire apartment fire had to evacuate when a fire broke out in one of the units.

Eau Claire fire officials said when crews arrived at Mac Arthur Fields Apartments near Randy's Restaurant, it was only smoldering.

The complex has 71 units and fire officials believe the fire started in just one of the lower apartments.

No injuries were reported and the fire's cause is still under investigation.