Microsoft program aims to close digital divide in Detroit

Microsoft is expanding a program designed to improve high-speed internet access in Detroit and seven other U.S. cities. The technology giant says Wednesday that its Airband Initiative is working to provide affordable broadband, devices and other resources in Black and Latino communities. Atlanta, New York, Memphis, Tennessee, Cleveland, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, Los Angeles and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, also are included in the efforts by the Redmond, Washington-based company and its partners. Separate from Microsoft’s announcement, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a directive Wednesday to establish a High-Speed Internet Office that will be responsible for developing the state’s high-speed internet strategy and coordinate funding and implementation.