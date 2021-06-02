Memorial golf wins Superior regional

SUPERIOR (WQOW) - Freshman Will Schlitz earned medalist honors and the Eau Claire Memorial boys golf team won its WIAA regional tournament Wednesday at Nemadji Golf Course.

Memorial finished with a score of 290, nine strokes better than Hudson High School. River Falls High School finished third (305), followed by New Richmond High School (311). All four teams advanced to next week's sectional tournament in Wausau.

Chippewa Falls' Brett Elkin finished third to advance to sectionals as an individual. The Cardinals finished sixth as a team.

Eau Claire North finished seventh as a team. Menomonie finished eighth.

Full results can be found here