Indonesia calls on ASEAN to appoint envoy for Myanmar

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s foreign minister has urged the Association of Southeast Asia Nations to immediately appoint a special envoy on Myanmar following a coup, and reiterated a call for the safety of civilians as the ruling junta cracks down on opposition. After holding talks with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Jakarta, Retno Marsudi said that Indonesia is continuing to communicate with the chair and other ASEAN member countries following their demand for an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar. They also demanded that dialogue between parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of the ASEAN envoy. An Indonesian diplomat says Brunei, the current chair of ASEAN, will send a senior official to meet the junta on Saturday.