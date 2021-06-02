In tit-for-tat move, Germany blocks Russian airlines

BERLIN (AP) — German officials say Germany has denied Russian airlines permission to use its airspace after Moscow failed to approve a Lufthansa flight to Russia. In a statement, Germany’s Transport Ministry said the decision was based on the practice of reciprocal approval of flights, and affected connections operated by Aeroflot and budget carrier S7. Wednesday’s tit-for-tat decision comes amid mounting tension between Russia and the European Union over Moscow’s support for Belarus.