How to hold summer events safely during the pandemic

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - As summer celebrations, such as weddings and graduation parties gear up, the Chippewa County Public Health Department wants to ensure everyone is protected.

As of June 1, over 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsin residents, according to the Chippewa County Public Health Department. A total of 2.8 million residents - 47.9 percent of Wisconsin's population - have received one shot, and 42 percent are fully vaccinated, but Wisconsinites still need to be mindful of gathering in large groups.

"The COVID-19 virus remains active in our communities. Following the guidance of health experts will help ensure that everyone can remain healthy and safe, while also enjoying some of the most important celebrations," said Angela Weideman, Chippewa County Public Health Department director. "We continue to recommend that all gatherings implement physical distancing measures. Hold events and gatherings outdoors, require masks for those who are not vaccinated."

If families do hold parties or gatherings, the Chippewa County Public Health Department recommends fewer than 30 people for indoor events, and fewer than 100 people for outdoor events.

