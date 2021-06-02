Floating safety tips for the summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may be itching to get outside and float on the water this summer, but fire officials are still asking you to be safe, so they're providing tips on how to do that.

The Eau Claire Fire Department does multiple water rescues every year. Many of them are related to people turning over in a kayak or getting swept down the river when floating on a tube.

To stay safe, Allyn Bertrang, deputy fire chief, said wear a life jacket and remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. People enjoying the water should also be on the lookout for strainers.

A strainer is an obstruction that allows water to pass through, but stops and holds objects such as boats or people.

Also, remember your level of expertise in the water and how the currents can change.

"Often times what we'll see, is for instance with the Eau Claire River, people will put in their kayak or canoe over in Altoona or River Prairie for instance where the water is very calm," Bertrang said. "Well, shortly after going down river for a little ways, the water changes quite a bit, so we have some sections where we have some rapids and a lot of strainers."

Bertrang also said let someone know when and where you plan to start and end your float.