Evers signals re-election bid with campaign hires

MADISON (WKOW) – Despite no official announcement as of yet, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is signaling he will run for re-election with new campaign hires revealed Wednesday.

In a news release, the Evers campaign announced Cassi Fenili will serve as campaign manager. She was previously the deputy campaign manager for Evers successful run for governor.

The campaign also announced the following additions to the campaign staff:

Haley Barbour, Finance Director

Atanu Chakravarty, Director of Strategic Initiatives

Sam Roecker, Communications Director

“We’re excited to bring this talented group of people together to support Governor Evers and the work he’s doing across our state,” Fenili stated. “Over the past two years Governor Evers has already taken bold action to get our state back on track. Now, this team and our supporters across Wisconsin are ready to continue building support for the governor’s Badger Bounceback plan and keep Wisconsin moving in the right direction.”

The release also state Mitch Wallace will continue to work with campaign as political advisor.