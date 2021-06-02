EU agency beefs up stance against using Belarusian airspace

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union Aviation Safety Agency has beefed up its stance on the use of Belarusian airspace, calling on member countries’ authorities to formally bar their airlines from flying over the country. EASA, based in Cologne, Germany, had issued a “safety information bulletin” advising operators to avoid Belarusian airspace following the May 23 incident in which Belarusian flight controllers told the crew of a Ryanair plane en route from Greece to Lithuania to land because there was a bomb threat against it. EASA’s new directive Wednesday said some companies appear still to be operating in Belarusian airspace.