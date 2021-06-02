ECPD says no arrests made in Memorial Day shooting incident; car pics released

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire police say there were shots fired between people in cars on Monday, but as of now nobody has been arrested.

They are hoping some pictures of the suspect vehicles, albeit small, will help someone come forward with info.

As you can see, one vehicle is white and the other is blue. Both have four doors.

According to ECPD, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, someone called and said there were gunshots, possibly between two vehicles on the 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

Police arrived and say evidence showed there were shots fired, but the suspect vehicles were gone.

There were no injuries reported and no buildings were hit.

Police say they are trying to identify the vehicles and people involved. If you know anything you are asked to call Detective Ryan Lambeseder at 715-839-4997.

Despite rumors on social media, police say no suspects have been arrested in connection to this case