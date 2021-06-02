Dozens of charges filed in alleged A-1 Mobile Homes fraud case

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - More victims have been identified in a fraud scheme allegedly perpetrated by the operator of A-1 Mobile Homes in Rice Lake.



Christopher Holman, of Altoona, faces 24 new felony charges including theft by contractor and filing false tax returns.



According to the criminal complaint at least 17 people told sheriff's investigators they each gave Holman at least

$5000 to $10,000 as down payments for mobile homes, but that A-1 Mobile Homes went out of business, and they never got their homes, or their money back.

Their losses total nearly a quarter-million dollars.



Investigators say over two years, Holman spent more than $12,000 on adult entertainment services, $16,000 at restaurants, and nearly $4,000 on gambling websites.



Holman is scheduled to appear in Barron County Circuit Court on June 16.