Community rallying together to rebuild after fire

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - Memories from a beloved Fall Creek tavern are all that remain after it burned to the ground in a fire Tuesday, leaving five people, who lived in apartments attached to the building, displaced.



"The only thing that got out of our bedroom was my dog," said former tenant, Lucas Roshell. "The cats are currently lost. Everything else...gone."

Roshell's two kittens ran away during the fire. One was found Wednesday afternoon, but the other is still missing. Click or tap here for information on the missing cat.



"I just keep thinking of the sentimental things that were lost, like my stepdad's ashes and my grandma's ashes, all pictures and memories, all my grandma's craft stuff," said Roshell's live-in girlfriend, Nikki Brantner.

To help support those left without a home, community members are coming together; organizing donations, and creating a joint community fund at the bank.

"We're all pulling together as a community to help them," said Karen Hurd, a Fall Creek resident that's helping with the effort. "They did have a place to stay last night, the Red Cross came in and they helped out too, they were great. But we need to help them out long-term because they have to get on their feet again."

To donate to those that have been displaced, click or tap here for the latest updates on what's needed.



