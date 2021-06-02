Charges after US Capitol insurrection roil far-right groups

Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election united right-wing supporters, conspiracy theorists and militants on Jan. 6. But the aftermath of the insurrection is roiling two of the most prominent far-right extremist groups at the U.S. Capitol that day. Dozens of members and associates across the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers have been charged with crimes. Some local chapters including in Seattle, Las Vegas, Indiana and Alabama cut ties with national leadership after the deadly siege. Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio called for a pause in rallies, and one Oath Keeper has agreed to cooperate against others charged in the insurrection. Tarrio says his group has “been through the wringer.”