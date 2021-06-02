Canada to uncover more school graves sites where requested

TORONTO (AP) — A Canadian Cabinet minister has pledged again to support efforts to find more unmarked graves at former residential schools for Indigenous students after the remains of 215 children were located at what was once Canada’s largest such school. The institutions held Indigenous children taken from families across the nation and officials say they are sure that more unmarked graves will be found. Chief Rosanne Casimir in British Columbia says the remains of 215 children were confirmed last month with the help of ground-penetrating radar.