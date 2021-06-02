Brother of boy ‘possessed’ resents retelling in ‘Conjuring’

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (AP) — The brother of a boy who some thought was possessed by demons previously told the Hartford Courant that he resents the retelling of his family’s trauma. The story features as the plot in the new film “The Conjuring 3,” which opens in theaters on June 4. Carl Glatzel’s brother, David, began having hallucinations as a boy. A family friend, Arne Johnson, alleged that a demon left the boy and entered him during an exorcism and caused him to murder his landlord in 1981. Johnson was convicted of manslaughter in the case. Carl Glatzel has said the negative attention has been a nightmare for him and his brother.