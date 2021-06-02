Badgers name Chris McIntosh Director of Athletics

MADISON (WQOW) - University of Wisconsin-Madison athletics has its next leader.

Chris McIntosh, UW deputy athletic director and former Badgers lineman, will take over for Barry Alvarez as director of athletics, Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced Wednesday.

"Chris is a natural leader who loves the Badgers and cares about our student-athletes," Blank said in a release. "He is uniquely positioned to continue our proud traditions of success on and off the field and doing things 'the right way.' Chris will build upon those traditions and has a strong vision for leading the program during a time of change in college athletics."

McIntosh will be introduced at a 2:00 p.m. ceremony at the Kohl Center.

"I owe so much to the University of Wisconsin, and I'm deeply honored to be able to success Barry Alvarez," McIntosh said in a release. "We will build upon our legacy of success on the field of competition and support our student-athletes in the classroom, on campus and after college."

McIntosh has served as deputy athletic director since 2017, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the department, student-athlete recruitment, business development, human resources and strategic planning.

He joined the department in 2014 and served as associate athletic director for business development, responsible for identifying and developing sources of revenue for UW Athletics.

As a student-athlete, McIntosh captained the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl teams, two of the most storied teams in Badgers history. He was a consensus NCAA All American in 1999 and 22nd pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, playing professionally for the Seattle Seahawks until 2004. He is a member of the Badgers Hall of Fame.

McIntosh holds a master's degree in educational leadership and policy analysis and a bachelor's degree in agricultural and applied economics, both from UW-Madison.

Alvarez released the following statement about the hire:

"I am thrilled to know that Chris McIntosh will be the Wisconsin Director of Athletics starting July 1.

Mac has been an essential part of my staff for several years. In particular, his leadership and intelligence were critical in helping our department navigate the various challenges of the past 15 months. Those same qualities will serve him well on into the future.

I have known Mac since he was a teenager when he joined our football program. I am extremely proud of what he has accomplished in his life. He epitomizes the transformational power of the student-athlete experience at Wisconsin. He loves the Badgers and will put everything he has into building upon the foundation that has been established in our department.

I congratulate Mac and his family and whish them every success as they embark upon this new journey."