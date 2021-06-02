Altoona Little League team recognizes Lou Gehrig Day

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- Wednesday marked the first annual 'Lou Gehrig Day' across the MLB to raise awareness in the fight against ALS, and one local Little League team is doing the same in our community.

The Altoona Braves 3rd and 4th grade baseball team recognized Lou Gehrig Day at tonight's game in Menomonie by wearing special bracelets and handing out treats. One player also wore a patch on his jersey commemorating Gehrig, who died of ALS 80 years ago. That player's grandmother was diagnosed with the same disease last year, and hopes he can help find a cure.

"I hope that there's a vaccine so people don't get diagnosed with ALS and less people will die from it," said Lucas Kulig, an Altoona Braves player when asked what his goal is by raising awareness.

Lucas' dad, Paul, is the coach of the team, who said it was important for him to use his platform to raise awareness with the team.

"I just thought it was a unique way to recognize it since we're playing today on the same day the MLB is recognizing, and tie it back to Little League," Paul Kulig said.

Lucas' grandmother Linda was at the game to watch him play in good spirits.