Activists protest police killing of Black man in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Police in California have released images of a Black man holding a pistol and aiming it at an unmarked police car before he was killed in a confrontation with officers in San Jose. Officials released the images Tuesday, shortly before more than 100 demonstrators marched along streets and a freeway to protest the Memorial Day killing of 31-year-old Demetrius Stanley. Police say two officers were confronted by Stanley and an officer opened fire. No other details have been released. Police were expected to hold a news conference later Wednesday.