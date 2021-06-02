A few pop-up storms possible before the heat arrives

The heat and humidity isn't quite here yet, but after a couple pop-up storms chances we'll be deep in the sticky summer weather.

Wednesday will be hot but not humid with temperatures going towards 80 under a partly cloudy sky. There is a slight chance for a few showers during the afternoon Wednesday. These will be brief little storms that may have a little thunder and lightning. Not everyone will get rain from this.

Thursday will be almost be a repeat forecast but with high temperatures getting a little warmer into the mid 80s. A few isolated thunderstorms could pop in the afternoon before the real heat comes in Friday.

Dew points climb and temperatures soar as we head into our little heat wave for the weekend. 90's start Friday and last through the weekend, and with the humidity, heat indices will be difficult for those sensitive to heat.