2 charged in Miami Beach; no arrests in other shootings

MIAMI (AP) — Police have charged two suspects with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded two people on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach. But suspects remained elusive Wednesday in two other attacks that left more people dead and wounded in Miami over the Memorial Day weekend. According to arrest reports, Wisdom Awute, 21, and Christopher Urena, 29, both face charges of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault. Urena also faces charges of grand theft and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Police said Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was one of many people detained for questioning in the Ocean Drive shooting before police let him go.